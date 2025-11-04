Mostly Cloudy 55°

‘Yeah, I Think That Just Happened’: Fairfax Man Wins $200K Playing Wobblyblobs Game

Jason Bridwell wasn’t out buying tickets or scratching cards when he struck it big — he was just sitting at home in Fairfax, passing the time on his phone.

Jason Bridwell

Jason Bridwell 

 Photo Credit: Virginia Lottery
Zak Failla
The Virginia man had fired up the Lottery’s Wobblyblobs online instant game when things took an unexpected turn.

“I said ‘Woah!’” Bridwell told Lottery officials. “Yeah, I think that just happened!”

By the time the virtual blobs stopped bouncing, Bridwell was staring at a $200,000 prize.

Wobblyblobs is one of dozens of online instant games available on the Virginia Lottery app and valottery.com, with a top prize of $300,000. 

The odds of hitting that jackpot? 

A tricky 1 in 666,666.67. The odds of any prize per game are a much friendlier 1 in 2.3.

The Fairfax man’s win adds another highlight to the Virginia Lottery’s mission — supporting K–12 education across the Commonwealth. 

In 2025, the Lottery raised more than $901 million for public schools, making up roughly 10 percent of the state’s total K–12 budget. 

Fairfax City alone received more than $540,000 in Lottery funds last year, officials said.

