Wuilver Mauricio Hernandez Garcia, 36, of Alexandria, is charged with abduction with intent to defile, attempted rape, and strangulation after a violent incident in the Woodlawn area early Thursday morning, June 5.

Police say that just before 1 a.m., a woman was walking near Roxbury Court when Hernandez Garcia followed her, dragged her into a nearby wooded area, and attempted to sexually assault her.

The woman fought back, and the suspect ran.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate him. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to police.

Hernandez Garcia remained at large for more than a day until he turned himself in on Saturday, June 7, at the Mount Vernon District Station after seeing his name publicly released by police.

Investigators confirmed he is currently being held without bond. Detectives say he and the victim did not know each other.

Victim services specialists have been assigned to support the survivor.

"Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure the victim is receiving appropriate resources and assistance," police said.

