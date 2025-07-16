Mostly Cloudy 87°

SHARE

Workers Hospitalized After Virginia Building Collapse, Officials Say (Developing)

Three workers were injured after a building under construction collapsed in Virginia, officials said.

The scene of the building collapse in Fairfax County.

The scene of the building collapse in Fairfax County.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Firefighters from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and the City of Fairfax Fire Department rushed to the 3500 block of Cedar Lane shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16, following reports of a structural collapse at a construction site.

Crews from the agency's Technical Rescue Operations Team and other emergency responders worked together to stabilize the scene and assist the victims.

Three people were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The nature and extent of their injuries were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE