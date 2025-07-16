Workers Hospitalized After Virginia Building Collapse, Officials Say (Developing)

Firefighters from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and the City of Fairfax Fire Department rushed to the 3500 block of Cedar Lane shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16, following reports of a structural collapse at a construction site.

Crews from the agency's Technical Rescue Operations Team and other emergency responders worked together to stabilize the scene and assist the victims.

Three people were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The nature and extent of their injuries were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

