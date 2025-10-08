William Joseph Addison, 39, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a Loudoun County jury found him guilty of aggravated malicious wounding and stabbing in the commission of a felony, officials announced.

Addison was convicted in March, following a two-day trial.

His sentencing took place in Loudoun County Circuit Court before Judge Stephen E. Sincavage, who cited “the sheer brutality of it … the randomness of it … the lack of remorse, especially at the scene” when imposing the punishment.

The attack happened just before midnight on Feb. 4, 2023, when Addison was loitering inside a convenience store at the Town Center at Sterling shopping center, authorities said.

When the victim entered the store and spoke to the clerk, Addison believed they were talking about him.

Despite being reassured they were not, he followed the victim outside and stabbed him at least four times — including below the ribcage and above the waistline.

The victim’s friend, who was waiting in a nearby vehicle, drove to a nightclub in the shopping center where law enforcement was stationed.

Deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office arrived quickly and performed lifesaving measures to stop the bleeding, then returned to the convenience store and arrested Addison.

The victim was rushed to Reston Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery for internal injuries and received blood transfusions totaling nearly his entire blood volume, prosecutors said.

“It is due to the life-saving actions of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the scene, and the trauma surgeon who operated on this gentleman that he lived,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Bob Anderson said. “Loudoun County is safer today because this violent criminal is off the streets.”

Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Anna Hammond told the court, “Mr. Addison cannot function in society. He is a danger to every person he encounters.”

Judge Sincavage ultimately sentenced Addison to 55 years, suspending 25 years upon completion of five years of supervised probation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.