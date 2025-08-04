Virginia State Police say the deadly crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 2, on the westbound side of the highway at the Fairfax County Parkway.

Will R. Hernandez-Villalta, of Manassas, was behind the wheel of a 1996 Nissan pickup that had stopped in a travel lane due to a mechanical issue, police said.

That’s when a 2016 Honda Pilot slammed into the back of the truck, sending it spinning across the highway, into bollards separating the main lanes and Express Lanes, and then across the Express Lanes.

The truck came to rest on the shoulder and caught fire, police said.

Hernandez-Villalta was pronounced at the scene.

The Honda Pilot, driven by 38-year-old Chantilly resident Danielle McKinnon, spun and came to rest in the travel lanes. She and a juvenile passenger suffered minor injuries, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.