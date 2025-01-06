Light Snow Fog/Mist 26°

Wild Weather Wreaks Havoc: Tractor-Trailer Crashes And Traps Driver On I-395 In Fairfax County

A tractor-trailer crash snarled traffic on I-395 near the I-95 split in Fairfax County early on Monday morning as wild winter weather battered the region, authorities said.

The crash was reported on I-395 in Fairfax County.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue
Zak Failla
Around 4:30 a.m., Fairfax County firefighters were dispatched to the southbound lanes of the interstate, where the truck’s cab had careened into a guardrail and become wedged between it and the trailer, according to a Fairfax Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

The driver was trapped inside the mangled cab, prompting an extensive extrication operation. Crews also worked quickly to contain a large diesel fuel leak from the damaged vehicle. 

Despite the dramatic scene, the driver was transported to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The crash, which blocked multiple lanes of traffic, comes as the DMV region deals with icy conditions and strong winds that have made roadways treacherous for drivers.

