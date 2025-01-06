Wild Weather Wreaks Havoc: Tractor-Trailer Crashes And Traps Driver On I-395 In Fairfax County

Around 4:30 a.m., Fairfax County firefighters were dispatched to the southbound lanes of the interstate, where the truck’s cab had careened into a guardrail and become wedged between it and the trailer, according to a Fairfax Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

The driver was trapped inside the mangled cab, prompting an extensive extrication operation. Crews also worked quickly to contain a large diesel fuel leak from the damaged vehicle.

Despite the dramatic scene, the driver was transported to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The crash, which blocked multiple lanes of traffic, comes as the DMV region deals with icy conditions and strong winds that have made roadways treacherous for drivers.

