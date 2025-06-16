Watch: Alligator Surprises Guests at Fairfax County Motel After Midnight

Police in Fairfax County released bodycam footage of a strange encounter, when a massive alligator was spotted making the rounds shortly after midnight on June 16 in the 5800 block of Richmond Highway.

"Oh damn ... That is an alligator ... There is actually an alligator at the hotel," an officer can be heard telling dispatch over the radio.

The officer estimated that the reptile was approximately six feet long, and it can later be seen waddling down a sidewalk.

The alligator drew the attention of everyone, even one person walking her dog nearby who was advised to stay away and bring the puppy inside before it became dinner, though she protested that she wanted to see the alligator.

No injuries were reported. The alligator has reportedly since been removed from the county. Its owner was not cited, according to FOX.

See ya later, alligator.

