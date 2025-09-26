Mostly Cloudy 83°

Virginia Woman Shot Dead While Cleaning Gun Inside Fair Oaks Home (Developing)

A death investigation has been launched in Virginia after a woman was accidentally struck by a bullet, according to police.

Fairfax County Police

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police
Zak Failla
Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, to a home in the 4500 block of Derring Lane in Fair Oaks, where there was a report of a gunshot that went off.

According to investigators, they believe the woman sustained the fatal gunshot wound after the gun accidentally discharged while it was being cleaned inside the home.

No information about the victim was initially released by police.

The incident remains under investigation on Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

