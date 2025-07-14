Virginia Man Killed After Driver Blows Through Red-Light In Fairfax County: Police

Stephen Rhodes, 69, of Fairfax, died after his 2012 Honda Accord was struck by a 2024 Hyundai Tucson at Monument Drive and Fairfax County Parkway, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The crash happened around 1:22 p.m. on Friday, July 11, in the Fair Oaks Police District.

Preliminary, the driver of a 2024 Hyundai Tucson was traveling eastbound on Monument Drive, drove through a red signal and struck a 2012 Honda Accord, police said.

Rhodes was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead, investigators confirmed.

Detectives do not believe alcohol was a factor, but they are continuing to investigate whether speed played a role in the crash.

The case is being handled by the Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this case, the department said.

Victim specialists from the department’s Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division are working with Rhodes’ family to ensure they receive support and resources.

