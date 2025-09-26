Virginia AG Slams Fairfax Prosecutor For ‘Weaponized Incompetence’; Descano Fires Back

On Friday, Sept. 26, Attorney General Jason Miyares released a blistering investigative report slamming Descano’s office for what he described as an “alarming pattern of misconduct, neglect of victims’ rights, constitutional violations, and dangerous prosecutorial policies.”

“Justice isn’t optional, and our laws are not suggestions,” Miyares said. “Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano has betrayed the rule of law and the very people he swore to protect, turning prosecutorial discretion into deliberate, weaponized incompetence.”

The 34-page report accused Descano’s office of:

Repeated Brady violations and failures to disclose evidence;

Entering plea agreements so lenient that Fairfax judges publicly rejected them;

“Unlawful or unconstitutional” policies that ignored state laws on mandatory minimums, grand larceny thresholds, and cash bail for repeat felons.

The report even recommended a referral to the US Department of Justice to probe whether Descano’s policies violated federal law, including cases involving illegal immigrants.

Miyares doubled down, calling it “dangerous” and “wrong,” and demanded change.

But Descano, who has been elected twice by Fairfax voters, blasted the entire report as a sham.

“This is a sad, last-ditch political stunt by a man who’s about to lose an election,” Descano said. “His lies, half-truths, and distortions don’t change the fact that voters elected me twice to run our justice system this way, and in doing so we’ve kept Fairfax the safest large county of its size in the country.

"If the AG doesn’t like how we do things here he’s welcome to run for Commonwealth’s Attorney.”

The back-and-forth marks one of the sharpest clashes yet in Virginia’s ongoing battle over criminal justice reform — with Descano framing his policies as voter-backed progress, and Miyares warning that they amount to dereliction of duty.

