Victor Souphom, 52, was arrested on Thursday, May 29, and charged with two counts of unlawful filming of a minor, according to the Fairfax County Police Department on Wednesday, June 11.

Police say the investigation began two days earlier, when Child Protective Services received a referral involving Souphom, who was reportedly under investigation in Ohio after a recording device was discovered in a rental home where he stayed with minors during a cultural event.

Fairfax County detectives coordinated with Ohio authorities and developed information that suggested Souphom may have recorded victims in Virginia as well, officials said.

He was accused of placing hidden cameras inside his home while hosting events for the Lao Heritage Foundation, police said.

“Detectives developed reason to believe Victor Souphom had also been recording minors and others without their knowledge at his home while hosting events for the Lao Heritage Foundation,” police stated.

Search warrants were executed at Souphom’s home and car in Fairfax County, where detectives recovered hidden cameras and digital media storage devices, according to investigators.

Souphom is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Following his arrest, the Lao Heritage Foundation Board of Directors released a public statement confirming that Souphom — identified as a former co-director and board member — had been removed from his position effective immediately.

“Out of respect for Mr. Souphom’s rights in the criminal process, and his family’s need for privacy, we will not go into details of the allegations other than to say that he is alleged to have been involved in taking inappropriate images of certain children without their knowledge,” the foundation stated in a message following his arrest.

“To be clear, the activities for which Mr. Souphom was arrested occurred in his personal capacity,” the foundation continued. “Nothing he did were either known or condoned by LHF or his family. He was not acting within the scope of his responsibilities to LHF or with the authorization of LHF.”

The foundation has since canceled its Washington DC, Virginia, and Maryland summer camp, and says all local activities are on hold “until further notice.”

Satellite programs in other parts of the US and Laos will continue with remote support, according to the statement.

LHF officials say they are cooperating fully with police and declined to comment further on the ongoing investigation.

