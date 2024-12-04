Two Students Hospitalized After Stabbing At Virginia High School: Police

The incident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, when officers responded to the school after a report of a fight between two teens.

A School Resource Officer immediately arrived at the scene and discovered both students injured.

One of the students was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other was taken to a different hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police say the incident was isolated and that there is no active threat to the community.

Detectives remained on the scene throughout the afternoon as they worked to investigate the circumstances that led to the stabbing.

“We understand the concern many parents may have regarding this incident,” Henrico Chief of Police Eric D. English said in a statement. “Please know we will work as quickly and thoroughly as possible to determine what led up to this incident. The safety and security of our students and administrators is our top priority.”

School and police officials assured parents that measures were in place to ensure student safety for the rest of the school day.

The investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released as they become available.

