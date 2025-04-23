Two Fairfax County Officers Shot During Traffic Stop; Suspect in Custody​: Police

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department conducted a traffic stop shortly after 3:15 p.m. on April 23 in the 4000 block of Magestic Lane in Greenbriar.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, both officers were taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

A shooting suspect was taken into custody, officials said.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Majestic Lane is closed between Route 50 and Meadow Hill Lane. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.​

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

