Troopers Pull Passenger From Burning McLaren After Fiery I-495 Wreck In Virginia: Police

Shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, state police were called to multiple vehicles driving recklessly in the southbound lanes of I-495 near Braddock Road, officials said.

As troopers responded, one car sideswiped another, sending the uninvolved vehicle rolling several times, according to Virginia State Police.

Moments later, a McLaren 720S from the same group struck an object, flew over the guardrail, and crashed onto South Van Dorn Street below.

The supercar erupted in flames. Both occupants were thrown from the wreck.

Virginia State Police said the two troopers, who arrived at the scene, were able to pull the passenger who was near the burning vehicle away to safety.

Both occupants suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospitals by Fairfax County Fire and EMS. Their conditions were not available on Monday afternoon.

Charges are pending.

