Trooper Injured As Porsche Driver Bails After I-395 Crash In Virginia: State Police

A Virginia State Trooper was hurt in a hit-and-run crash involving a 2020 Porsche Carrera 911 on I-395 that ended with the driver bailing on foot and disappearing into the dark, police said.

The crash happened around 12:34 a.m. on Tuesday, July 22, along the southbound lanes of the interstate near Exit 8B, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Matthew Demlein.

Investigators say the Porsche—bearing Montana registration—moved into the right lane and struck the trooper’s vehicle, then pulled onto the shoulder.

That’s when the driver took off on foot, sparking an intense search.

Despite help from Fairfax County Police, Pentagon Force Protection Agency, aviation, and K-9 teams, the suspect got away, police said.

The trooper was taken to a hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

As of Tuesday morning, the investigation remains ongoing.

