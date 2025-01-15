A Few Clouds 28°

Traffic Delayed For Miles On I-495 Following Tractor-Trailer Crash In Fairfax (Developing)

Traffic was temporarily backed up on Wednesday afternoon on I-495 in Northern Virginia as crews responded to a crash in Fairfax County.

Traffic on I-495 southbound in Fairfax County on Wednesday afternoon.

 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
Zak Failla
Several southbound lanes on the interstate were closed as of 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 at mile marker 52.2 in Fairfax, where there was a reported tractor-trailer crash in the area.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Delays on I-495 were reportedly approximately four miles while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

