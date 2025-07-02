‘To Catch A Predator’ Sting: 16 Men Arrested In Virginia Trying To Meet Minors For Sex: Police

Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Child Exploitation Unit (CEXU) wrapped up the operation this week, arresting 16 suspects who allegedly arranged to meet minors for sex after chatting with undercover officers online, officials said.

The men — ages 20 to 65 — showed up in the county, or planned to, expecting to commit sex acts with children. Instead, they were met by detectives from CEXU and the Violent Crimes Suppression Unit.

In total, they now face 82 felony charges.

“During this operation, CEXU focused on identifying offenders who used online platforms to initiate inappropriate conversations with individuals they believed to be underage,” the department said.

These 16 men were arrested and charged, according to the agency:

Joel Dario Santamaria Jara, 28, of Sterling: 3 counts of solicitation of a minor, attempted indecent liberties with children.

Michael Forsht , 59, of Springfield: 4 counts of solicitation of a minor, production of child pornography.

, 59, of Springfield: 4 counts of solicitation of a minor, production of child pornography. Alexander William Coughlin , 30, of Bristow: 1 count of solicitation of a minor.

, 30, of Bristow: 1 count of solicitation of a minor. Tranh Duy Nguyen , 20, of Woodbridge: 1 count of solicitation of a minor.

, 20, of Woodbridge: 1 count of solicitation of a minor. Refujio Deleon , 62, of Roanoke: 1 count of solicitation of a minor, attempted indecent liberties.

, 62, of Roanoke: 1 count of solicitation of a minor, attempted indecent liberties. Nery Elisio Gonzalez Ordonez , 36, of Springfield: 1 count of solicitation of a minor.

, 36, of Springfield: 1 count of solicitation of a minor. Watcharapong Sapsittikul , 33, of Oakton: 1 count of solicitation of a minor.

, 33, of Oakton: 1 count of solicitation of a minor. Allan Blake Willoughby , 65, of Dinwiddie: 4 counts of solicitation of a minor, production of child pornography.

, 65, of Dinwiddie: 4 counts of solicitation of a minor, production of child pornography. Dennis Joseph Furey Jr ., 50, of Sterling: 4 counts of solicitation of a minor.

., 50, of Sterling: 4 counts of solicitation of a minor. Simon Roberts , 40, of Annandale: 4 counts of solicitation of a minor, production of child pornography.

, 40, of Annandale: 4 counts of solicitation of a minor, production of child pornography. Tommy Varesh , 52, of Canada: 12 counts including solicitation, production of child pornography, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

, 52, of Canada: 12 counts including solicitation, production of child pornography, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bacem Megdiche , 26, of Maryland: 3 counts of solicitation, 2 counts of contributing to delinquency, 1 count of drug distribution to minors.

, 26, of Maryland: 3 counts of solicitation, 2 counts of contributing to delinquency, 1 count of drug distribution to minors. Benjamin Scott Heyman , 48, of Herndon: 12 counts including child porn possession/distribution (second or subsequent), solicitation, attempted indecent liberties, and prostitution/solicitation of a minor.

, 48, of Herndon: 12 counts including child porn possession/distribution (second or subsequent), solicitation, attempted indecent liberties, and prostitution/solicitation of a minor. Nelson Ivan Perez-Villegas , 30, of Maryland: 1 count of solicitation, 1 count of attempted indecent liberties.

, 30, of Maryland: 1 count of solicitation, 1 count of attempted indecent liberties. Mario Alexander Bonilla , 49, of Manassas: 5 counts of solicitation, 2 counts of child porn production, eluding, resisting arrest.

, 49, of Manassas: 5 counts of solicitation, 2 counts of child porn production, eluding, resisting arrest. Saboor Anwari, 23, of Fredericksburg: Arrested by Virginia State Police on 3 counts each of solicitation and carnal knowledge of a 13-15-year-old, plus indecent liberties. He awaits extradition.

“Parents are urged to closely monitor their children’s online activities and use available security settings to prevent the use of inappropriate sites or platforms,” police warned.

“Children should be encouraged to report any person engaging in inappropriate conversations or trying to coerce them into providing sexually explicit images of themselves.”

