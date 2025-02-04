Teen Fakes Murder Report, Stabs Officer In Fairfax County, Police Say

Officers responded to the 12800 block of Fair Lakes Parkway shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, after receiving a disturbing call claiming two people had been killed, according to Fairfax County Police.

While officers arrived to investigate, the teen suspect suddenly ran toward one of them and launched a violent attack, police said.

During the struggle, the teen pulled out a knife and stabbed the officer in the upper body before being taken into custody.

Body cam footage can be viewed here.

The injured officer, a six-year veteran assigned to the Fair Oaks District, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police determined that the caller and the attacker were the same person, and the murder claims were false.

The teen is now charged with malicious wounding and remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.