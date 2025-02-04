Fair 41°

Teen Fakes Murder Report, Stabs Officer In Fairfax County, Police Say

A 16-year-old boy is facing serious charges after calling in a fake murder report and then stabbing a police officer in Virginia, authorities said.

The teen stabbed an officer during the altercation.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police
The knife used during the assault.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police

Detectives from Fairfax County Police Department's Major Crimes Bureau have charged a teenager who stabbed an officer during a call for service in Fair Lakes.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department
Zak Failla
Officers responded to the 12800 block of Fair Lakes Parkway shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, after receiving a disturbing call claiming two people had been killed, according to Fairfax County Police.

While officers arrived to investigate, the teen suspect suddenly ran toward one of them and launched a violent attack, police said.

During the struggle, the teen pulled out a knife and stabbed the officer in the upper body before being taken into custody.

Body cam footage can be viewed here.

The injured officer, a six-year veteran assigned to the Fair Oaks District, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police determined that the caller and the attacker were the same person, and the murder claims were false.

The teen is now charged with malicious wounding and remains in custody as the investigation continues.

