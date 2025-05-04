SmileHub released its 2025 list of States With the Best Foster Care Systems on Tuesday, April 29. The study analyzed every state using 19 key foster care metrics, from adoption timelines and high school graduation rates to monthly stipends.

The ranking used a weighted scoring system across three categories: foster youth baselines, community environment and support systems, and legal support.

"Foster care plays a crucial role in providing safety and stability for the nearly 370,000 children in the US who cannot live with their families," wrote Luke Powers of SmileHub. "These children face many challenges, from finding permanent homes to accessing education and legal support, and the assistance they receive can vary widely depending on where they live."

Virginia was named the state with the best foster care system. The state also has the fifth-lowest share of children in foster care.

New Jersey finished very close behind Virginia in second place overall. The Garden State was No. 1 in the community environment and support systems rank, which includes factors like children's charities per capita and maximum foster care monthly stipend.

Connecticut rounded out the top five. The Constitution State was boosted by its fourth-place finish in the legal support rank, which uses metrics like workforce training laws, right to counsel for children, and regulations for kids in foster care.

New York placed No. 13 overall, but had the lowest share of children adopted within three years. Despite a strong charity infrastructure, the Empire State struggled with foster kids' outcomes.

Maryland came in at No. 16, breaking into the top 10 in the legal support rank. The Old Line State was held back by its 29th-place finish in the community environment and support systems rank.

Pennsylvania was in the bottom half in 31st place, despite having the fourth most children's charities per capita. The Keystone State had one of the weakest legal support scores in the country, ranking 49th in that ranking.

Massachusetts came in 34th overall, even though it was seventh for community environment and support systems. The Bay State earned much lower marks for legal protections and education outcomes.

The data came from federal agencies such as the IRS, the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. SmileHub also used nonprofit sources like The Annie E. Casey Foundation, The Imprint, World Population Review, Movement Advancement Project, and the Counsel for Kids campaign.

You can click here to see the full SmileHub list of States With the Best Foster Care Systems.

