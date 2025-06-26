Scooter-Riding Porch Pirate Busted In Fairfax County Days After Police Alert: Officials

A New York man accused of swiping packages off porches in Fairfax County has been caught — days after detectives released surveillance photos and asked the public for help, police said.

Luis Sena, 25, was riding an electric scooter in Hybla Valley when a patrol supervisor spotted him around 1 p.m. on June 25, near Sherwood Hall Lane, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Officers recognized Sena from photos released earlier in the week showing a man on a scooter stealing packages in Springfield and Annandale, police said.

He was stopped in the 7900 block of Richmond Highway, identified, and arrested without incident, officials said.

Sena is now facing charges of grand larceny and fugitive from justice. He is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

The arrest comes just eight days after officers responded to two daytime package thefts, one on Alberta Street in Springfield and another on Shelley Lane in Annandale, both involving a suspect who fled on an electric scooter.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

