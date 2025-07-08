Road-Raging BMW Driver Opens Fire In Virginia With Child In Car, Teens In SUV: Police

Police are now searching for the gunman in a disturbing June shooting on I-395 that happened in broad daylight with children in both vehicles.

The incident began around 9:12 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, along Interstate 395 southbound near Route 236 in Fairfax County, when the driver of a brown 1999 Chevy Suburban reportedly may have cut off a black BMW 5-series sedan, according to Virginia State Police.

Both vehicles continued down the interstate until they pulled off onto the shoulder where I-395, I-495, and Route 644 meet.

That’s where it escalated.

“There was a confrontation, and the victim was shot once,” VSP said in a statement on Tuesday, July 9.

The victim was behind the wheel with two teenagers in his car at the time.

The suspect, described as an African-American man about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6, wearing blue or green work pants and a white t-shirt, fled the scene in his black BMW with a young child in the vehicle, police said.

He was last seen exiting I-495 at Van Dorn Street.

The wounded driver took himself to a hospital with injuries to his arm and leg. His teen passengers were not physically injured.

Anyone with information in regards to this shooting should contact Virginia State Police Division 7 Dispatch at 703-803-0028 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov

