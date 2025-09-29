Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department announced Monday, Sept. 29, that 31-year-old Richard Huynh was arrested after an accidental discharge inside a Legato home claimed the life of Jennifer Kim, 30, of Fairfax.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, when officers were called to the 4500 block of Derring Lane for a weapons complaint.

Police said Huynh was upstairs on the third floor securing his firearm in a gun box when it went off. The bullet tore through the floor and into the floors below, striking Kim.

Officers and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews rushed in and performed life-saving measures. Kim was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Detectives said Huynh ran downstairs and immediately tried to render aid.

He was taken into custody and charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm in the building. He was held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau.

