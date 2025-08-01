Omar Maknassi, 32, of Alexandria, was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on the night of Wednesday, July 30, according to police.

By the early morning of Wednesday, July 31, he was found unresponsive inside a single cell, the Fairfax County Police Department announced on Friday.

Deputies and EMS immediately began life-saving efforts, but Maknassi was pronounced dead at the jail, officials said.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau are now handling the investigation. Foul play is not suspected, police noted

