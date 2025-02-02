Ter, who trained out of the Tucker Road Ice Rink in Prince George's County, was a young skater with big dreams, a joyful spirit, and an infectious energy that touched everyone she met, her loved ones said.

A proud Loudoun County, VA native, she had already made a name for herself in the figure skating world, earning a spot at the prestigious developmental camp after placing fourth at the Eastern Sectionals in the juvenile division last month. A vigil was held of Olivia and Olesya in Leesburg, the Washington Post reports.

Her coach, Sergii Baranov, described her as a cheerful, positive, and goal-oriented skater whose passion for the ice was unmatched.

“She loved listening to music and doing ballet, but her favorite activity was, of course, figure skating,” Baranov said. “She had big plans, and she made huge progress over the last season. Honestly, I learned from her every day how to be positive.”

Ter's grace and talent on the ice were undeniable, but what made her truly special was her warmth, kindness, and sense of humor. She was known for her contagious giggle, playful spirit, and endless support for her fellow skaters.

Maria Elena Pinto, another coach at her rink, recalled how Ter had a way of making everyone around her smile.

“She was effervescent, with a smile that lit up the room,” Pinto said. “She was quick with a joke, loved playing tricks on her coaches, and was always the first to help other skaters learn. She was a skating sister. The rink will never be the same.”

Ter had already proven herself as a champion this season, winning gold at the Philadelphia Summer Championships and taking home silver at the Potomac Open and Middle Atlantics.

She was accompanied on the flight by her mother, Olesya, a pediatrician from Russia who dedicated her life to raising her daughters.

Olivia Eve Ter is survived by her father, Andrew, and sister, Anna Valery.

A GoFundMe set up for the family had raised more than $34,700 as of press time.

"We are raising funds to help cover funeral expenses and provide some financial relief during this incredibly difficult period," organizers wrote.

"Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference in helping Andrew, Anne Valerie, and Olga as they cope with their loss and begin to heal."

