Officer Stabbed While Responding To Suspicious Person In Fairfax County (Developing)

The incident happened in the 12800 block of Fair Lakes Parkway on Monday, Feb. 3, when officers were dispatched to the area.

While on the scene, one officer was stabbed by a suspect, according to Fairfax County Police.

The wounded officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, an adult male, was arrested at the scene. Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau are leading the ongoing investigation.

Police have not released additional details about the suspect or the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

