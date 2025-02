Geoffrey J. Testa was arrested on a warrant for multiple felony child exploitation charges out of Fairfax, VA on Friday, Jan. 31, the New York State Police said. Testa is a teacher at Amherst Central High School.

He was processed and taken to Erie County Holding Center on the arrest warrant awaiting extradition. Anyone with information can contact the NYSP at 585-344-6200

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.