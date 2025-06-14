Mostly Cloudy 80°

Nicholas Ambrose Had 'Unlawful Contact' With Teen In Fairfax

A trusted Fairfax County aquatics director has been charged with indecent liberties after allegedly having unlawful contact with a teen staffer at a rec facility, authorities said.

Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police
Zak Failla
Nicholas Ambrose, 28, of Alexandria, was arrested on Wednesday, June 11, after an investigation by the Fairfax County Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit.

According to police, officers were called around 10:49 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, to the 8100 block of Braddock Road in Annandale after a juvenile employee reported “inappropriate contact” with a supervisor.

That supervisor was later identified as Ambrose, who held a director position with the Fairfax County Park Authority’s aquatics program, police said.

“Detectives determined that Ambrose had unlawful contact with the juvenile on one occasion,” the department said in a statement.

He was charged with one count of indecent liberties by a custodian, a felony.

Ambrose was released from custody and is no longer employed by the Park Authority.

Fairfax County’s Victim Services Division is working with the teen to provide resources and support.

Police did not disclose the specific location of the facility where the alleged contact occurred, nor did they release the victim’s age.

“Victim specialists from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure the victim receives appropriate resources and assistance,” officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

