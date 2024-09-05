New Yorkers Accused Of Stealing $20K Of Merchandise From Fairfax County Retailers: Police

Henry Rozo-Olarte, 50, Maria Garcia-Casallas, 55, and Angelica Velasquez Grajales, 42, all of New York, are facing a host of charges after being busted with thousands of dollars in stolen items by the department's Tysons Urban Team.

Earlier this week, detectives were called to the 8300 block of Leesburg Pike in Tysons to probe a reported robbery, where the three were found with an estimated $1,700 of stolen merchandise.

That was just the tip of the iceberg.

According to investigators, during a subsequent search of the trio's vehicle and hotel room led to the recovery of an additional $20,000 worth of stolen merchandise that was taken from Fairfax County stores.

All three were charged with:

Conspiring to commit larceny;

Larceny with intent to sell;

Conspiring to commit organized retail theft;

Possession of burglarious tools;

Grand larceny.

Velasquez Grajales was also charged with possession of a booster bag.

All three are being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.