Fairfax County Police said Nelson Robles, 22, of Fairfax, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 31, after a disturbing string of incidents in the Fair Oaks area.

At about 9:10 a.m. that morning, officers responded to the 12200 block of Apple Orchard Court for reports of a suspicious man acting strangely and allegedly trying to follow a minor, investigators said.

Officers were provided photos and video of the suspect and began canvassing.

During that search, a victim in the 12000 block of Fairfax Towne Center approached officers and reported that a man matching the description had inappropriately touched her inside a store.

Police quickly found Robles nearby and took him into custody.

Detectives later connected him to a similar incident the day before, when he allegedly approached and followed three minors in a neighborhood, police said.

Robles was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with two counts of sexual battery.

He is being held without bond.

Police urged anyone with information or who believes they may have been victimized by Robles to contact detectives with the Major Crimes Bureau.

