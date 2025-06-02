Mystery Solved: Body Found In Florida In ’93 Was Missing Fairfax Man, Police Say

He had been known only as “Pinellas County John Doe 1993.” But after 31 years, Clearwater Police announced Monday that the body found floating near the Clearwater Pass bridge has been identified as Edman Eric Gleed, a Fairfax County man who was 84 years old at the time of his disappearance.

The breakthrough came thanks to the Clearwater Police Department, the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Moxxy Forensic Investigations, who used investigative genetic genealogy to finally return Gleed’s identity to his family.

Gleed had been reported missing in Virginia, by his son — and hadn’t been seen since November 1993, when he left for his routine morning walk the day after Thanksgiving and never came home.

His disappearance was the subject of a local write-up in Northern Virginia at the time. “We never laid eyes on him again or heard from him or anything about him,” his son once said in an interview. “He simply vanished without a trace.”

It wasn’t until Nov. 29, 1993, that a body was found floating near the east side of the Clearwater Pass bridge, which leads to Sand Key in Florida.

A neatly folded pile of clothing had been discovered onshore near a lifeguard stand on Clearwater Beach, but there was no ID on the clothing or the body, and the man’s identity remained a mystery for more than 31 years.

An autopsy at the time was inconclusive — no clear cause or manner of death could be determined, though foul play was not suspected.

The man was believed to be a white male between 60 and 80 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 118 pounds, with short gray hair and blue eyes, but it took decades to identify him.

Recently, police and forensic experts renewed efforts to identify the man, with additional DNA samples submitted and analyzed in partnership with Moxxy Forensic Investigations.

“Almost immediately, we observed that all of the DNA matches were either living in or recent immigrants from England, which was quite unexpected for a person found in Pinellas County, Florida,” said Kaycee Connelly, the Moxxy team lead for the case.

“Our team of volunteer genealogists uncovered numerous ancestors from various parts of England, stretching back to the mid-1700s, to connect the DNA matches with one another.”

After months of genealogical work — including analysis from nine volunteer genealogists — the team was able to trace relationships back to a couple from Bristol, England, and eventually develop a candidate identity.

Police reached out to the possible next of kin and collected a buccal swab. It was a match.

“The swab was compared to the profile of the unidentified man, which determined that the relationship between the two was that of a parent-child relationship,” the department confirmed.

The man was Edman Eric Gleed, who disappeared from his Fairfax home in 1993 and had been missing ever since. On Monday, June 2, Clearwater Police notified his now 94-year-old son, who lives in North Carolina.

“We are happy that we are able to provide the family some answers and some closure as to what happened with their loved one,” said Deputy Chief Michael Walek of Clearwater Police.

“And we’re grateful to the medical examiner’s office and Moxxy Forensic Investigations for helping us get those answers.”

“This case has been close to the hearts of everyone on the team,” added Ed Adams, the Moxxy team assistant for the case.

“We are all honored to have played a part in returning Edman Gleed to his family.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.