Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Miles-Long Delays On I-95 In Fairfax County (Developing)

First responders were called to the northbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 165.8 at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, resulting in lane closures of the north right center lane, right lane, and right shoulder.

Traffic was only getting by the left two lanes on the interstate as of 11:15 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Delays were beginning around US-1, according to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program.

Details about the crash were not released by investigators.

