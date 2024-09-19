Overcast 73°

SHARE

Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Miles-Long Delays On I-95 In Fairfax County (Developing)

A multi-vehicle crash on I-95 temporarily tied up traffic for some motorists in Fairfax County as several lanes were shot down while crews cleared the scene.

The multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in Fairfax County.

The multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in Fairfax County.

 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

First responders were called to the northbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 165.8 at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, resulting in lane closures of the north right center lane, right lane, and right shoulder.

Traffic was only getting by the left two lanes on the interstate as of 11:15 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Delays were beginning around US-1, according to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program.

Details about the crash were not released by investigators.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE