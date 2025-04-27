Motorcyclist Going 100+ MPH Dies In Fiery Crash After Pursuit On I-66 In Virginia: State Police

The crash happened shortly after 12:00 a.m. Sunday, April 27, when a Virginia State Police trooper spotted the motorcycle flying eastbound on I-66 near Nutley Street, officials said.

When the trooper attempted a traffic stop, the rider refused to pull over and sped away, prompting a short pursuit, police said.

The trooper quickly terminated the pursuit for safety reasons and slowed down, but moments later came across a crash involving the same motorcycle and an SUV.

The impact caused the motorcycle to catch fire, state police said.

The trooper used a fire extinguisher in an attempt to douse the flames and was assisted by fire and rescue crews.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. Their identity is still pending confirmation.

Investigators said the motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of the SUV. The SUV’s driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.

