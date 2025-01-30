Mother Killed, Child Hospitalized By Hit-Run Driver In Fairfax County: Police

Fairfax County Police say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at the intersection of Richmond Highway and Buckman Road in Woodlawn.

Investigators determined that 33-year-old Erica Tibbs, of Alexandria, and her 5-year-old child were crossing Richmond Highway when a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban struck them.

The impact left both severely injured in the roadway as the driver ditched the SUV a short distance away and took off on foot before police arrived, officials said.

Tibbs and her child were rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition, where the mother was pronounced dead and her child was listed in stable condition on Thursday night.

Authorities are now searching for the driver who left a mother and child for dead on one of the busier roads in Northern Virginia.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is leading the investigation and urges anyone with information to contact Fairfax County Police.

