Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit uncovered an elaborate skimming network targeting ATMs and payment devices at multiple convenience stores along the Richmond Highway corridor, the department announced.

The operation began after police found two skimming devices in early September, prompting a joint investigation with the US Secret Service.

By Sept. 11, the task force discovered seven skimming devices, six of which included miniature cameras strategically placed at ATMs to record unsuspecting customers entering their PINs.

“These sophisticated devices were designed to capture both card data and PIN entries from unsuspecting victims,” police said.

The investigation led detectives to several 7-Eleven locations and a Dollar Tree across Mount Vernon, Woodlawn, and Groveton, including:

6711 Richmond Hwy (Dollar Tree);

8226 Russell Rd (7-Eleven, Woodlawn);

5638 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy (7-Eleven, Mount Vernon);

2901 Arlington Dr (7-Eleven, Groveton);

3100 Lockheed Blvd (7-Eleven, Groveton);

2800 Beacon Hill Rd (7-Eleven, Groveton).

Photos released by police show custom-built skimming panels, hidden cameras, and circuit boards used to capture and transmit card data.

Through their investigation, detectives identified Marko Puskas, 40, of no fixed address, as the suspect responsible for planting the devices.

Working with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland, investigators linked Puskas to similar skimming cases there before tracking him to Falls Church, where he was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 2 in the 7100 block of Lee Highway with help from the Violent Crime Suppression Unit, police said.

Puskas was charged with:

Identity theft;

Possession of fictitious identification;

Possession of burglarious tools;

Conspiracy to commit a felony;

Six counts of unlawful use of payment card scanning devices and re-encoders.

He was booked into the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond.

Fairfax County Police are urging residents to inspect ATMs and card readers before use, especially at high-traffic convenience stores.

Anyone who believes their card may have been compromised is encouraged to report it immediately to local law enforcement.

