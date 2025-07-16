Mostly Cloudy 89°

Man Exposes Himself To Shoppers Inside Groveton Store, Then Flees: Police

He exposed more than just poor judgment, and now police want to expose his identity.

The man wanted for exposing himself inside the Fairfax County store.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police
Zak Failla
Detectives in Virginia are searching for a man who put on an inappropriate show for at least two shoppers inside a store in Groveton and then fled before officers arrived, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, June 30, at a store in the 6600 block of Richmond Highway, authorities said.

According to police, the man approached two victims inside the store and "exposed himself" before quickly leaving the area.

Detectives from the department’s Major Crimes Bureau obtained surveillance footage of the suspect, who was captured walking through the store wearing a black shirt, black shorts, black socks with slides, and a red cap.

Now, police are asking for help identifying him.

“If you can identify this man, recall seeing him, or believe you were a victim of indecent exposure, please call our Major Crimes Bureau,” police said.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Solvers.

