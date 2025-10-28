Man Dies After Overdosing While Being Arrested In Fairfax County, Police Say

Officers responded to the 5900 block of Seminary Road near Bailey’s Crossroads around 2:42 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26, for a report of a malicious wounding, according to Fairfax County Police.

When they arrived, officers encountered the suspect — a 27-year-old man — and took him into custody.

While detained, the man began showing signs of possible narcotics use and was “foaming at the mouth,” police said.

“Officers immediately administered Narcan. There was no force used during the arrest,” according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue was called to the scene to assist.

The man was initially conscious and responsive but became unresponsive shortly thereafter, police said.

Paramedics also administered Narcan before taking him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim in the malicious wounding incident was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crimes Bureau and the Overdose Investigation Unit are leading the investigation.

