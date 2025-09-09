Kenneth R. Woodard, 57, of Fairfax, pleaded guilty in Alexandria federal court this week to making threatening communications over interstate commerce and threatening to kill a federal official, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Court documents state that on April 29, Woodard called the Department of Veterans Affairs’ crisis line demanding to speak to a VA hospital police officer he had interacted with earlier in the day.

During the call, he said he was on his way to the VA hospital “with an armor-piercing firearm to kill the officer,” prosecutors said.

On May 13, Woodard made three calls to the US Postal Service Customer Care Center about a package.

In those calls, he threatened to kill a USPS employee, said the next time he saw a mailman he was going to “kill him,” and warned that if the package wasn’t delivered that day, he would “travel to the post office with a firearm,” officials said.

He also claimed to be a US Marine sniper and said if he had to go to the post office, he would “bring a gun,” according to court documents.

Later that day, Woodard spoke with postal inspectors and said he would “sit outside a local post office and put a bullet in someone’s head if he did not receive his package.”

He also claimed to have three firearms and told inspectors that “if they came to his house they should come with firepower.”

On May 28, Woodard called the VA crisis line again and told a specialist that he was going to “find and rape the specialist’s husband and children,” prosecutors said.

When he is sentenced in November, Woodard faces up to 10 years in prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.