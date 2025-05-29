Juliana Kai Russell, 27, a beloved business and information technology teacher at Thomas A. Edison High School in Alexandria, was killed when a tree fell onto her vehicle during the recent severe storms in Fairfax County, according to police and family.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded on Friday, May 16 to the area of Frye Road and Pole Road in Woodlawn, where they found a 2020 Toyota Camry crushed under a fallen tree.

Russell, the driver, was found inside and pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Her death has devastated the Edison High School community, where she taught students in grades 9 through 12 and was known for her radiant personality and deep commitment to her students.

Russell’s family described her as a devoted teacher who was known to boast about her students' accomplishments.

“Juliana was a loving sister, daughter, and friend,” her twin brother wrote in a public tribute. “She came from a family dedicated to public service and selflessly devoted her life to helping others.”

“Juliana was a proud teacher who loved her students and bragged about their many accomplishments,” he continued. “The love for her students was reciprocated back to her as a teacher and mentor to the many students she impacted."

A GoFundMe set up for her family to offset funeral costs raised more than $13,000 in the days after her death as tributes continue to pour in from parents, friends, co-workers, and other well-wishers.

"I want you to know you did an awesome job and you sure made an impression on your students," one parent wrote. "I loved your enthusiasm, sweet smile, and the fact that you loved baseball."

"We are all heartbroken over here but thankful we had the pleasure of knowing you."

Another parent said that their son became a better student by being in her class, leaving a "lasting impact through her teaching, dedication, and genuine care for her students."

"She was just a beautiful person inside and out," a co-worker said.

"Ms. Russell was an amazing teacher to my son," one of her student's parents said. "She was calm and patient when I know at times (my son) can be trying."

"We appreciate the love shown to all the students through her heartfelt text messages," the family added. "I’m truly at a loss for words but please know how much your daughter was loved."

Russell leaves behind her parents, JoAnn and Kevin, her stepmother Tammy, and her siblings Willie, Anthony, Kevin (her twin), and Alisa.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"Juliana was the light that brightened every room," Kevin Russell said. "She is loved and will be missed by every person who had the pleasure to know her.”

