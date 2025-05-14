I-495 Chaos: Wanted Driver Crashes, Flips Car In Virginia Beltway Pursuit, Police Say

A high-speed pursuit on I-495 ended in a multi-car crash and foot pursuit on Wednesday morning, May 14, according to Virginia State Police.

It all started shortly before 9 a.m., when a Virginia State Trooper tried to stop a driver on I-495 northbound near Braddock Road for violating cell phone laws, police say.

A records check revealed the driver was wanted on outstanding warrants in Fairfax and Prince William Counties, officials said, though he was just getting started.

Instead of stopping, the driver took off, speeding along the right shoulder of the Beltway, police said.

Troopers say they called off the pursuit because of safety concerns.

Moments later, the suspect’s vehicle crashed on the Braddock Road ramp, slamming into multiple cars before flipping over, police said.

The driver climbed out of the wreck and ran on foot, but police say they quickly caught him after setting up a perimeter.

In total, four vehicles were damaged, and several people suffered minor injuries, investigators said. The suspect was also hurt in the crash and was taken to a hospital, according to authorities.

The driver has not been identified. Charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.