‘Gym Rat Gone Rogue’: Serial Locker Thief Busted After 140 Warrants, Fairfax Police Say

After months of investigation, a Maryland man wanted on nearly 140 warrants for stealing from gyms across the region has been arrested, authorities announced Tuesday.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Metropolitan Police Department and the Fairfax County Police Department’s Fugitive Tracking and Apprehension Team, 50-year-old Robert Brockington was located and taken into custody on Oct. 23 in Washington, DC, police said.

According to detectives, Brockington targeted fitness centers across the area, breaking into lockers, stealing wallets, and using victims’ credit cards before they even realized what happened.

In total, 94 of his nearly 140 warrants originated from Fairfax County, police said.

Since December 2024, investigators have tied Brockington to dozens of locker thefts, many involving bolt cutters used to break locks.

He’s accused of hitting several gyms across the county, including:

Planet Fitness on Arlington Boulevard in Seven Corners (Mason District);

Planet Fitness on Backlick Road in Springfield (Franconia District);

Planet Fitness on Old Keene Mill Road in West Springfield (West Springfield District);

Results Fitness on Richmond Highway in Hybla Valley (Mount Vernon District);

Gold’s Gym in the Bradlick Shopping Center on Braddock Road in Annandale (Mason District).

During the course of the investigation, detectives also identified 50 additional victims after finding stolen credit cards in Brockington’s possession.

Brockington remains held without bond at the DC Central Detention Facility pending extradition to Fairfax County, where he will face 139 pending criminal warrants and related charges, police said.

No mugshot was immediately available.

