The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, when state police were called about reckless drivers weaving through traffic on I-495 southbound near Braddock Road.

That’s when a 2020 McLaren 720S sideswiped a Honda Pilot, sending the SUV flipping multiple times across the interstate, according to investigators.

The driver of the Pilot, Rosa Rivera Orellana, 37, of Fairfax, was seriously injured and rushed to a nearby hospital. She was wearing a seat belt.

Moments later, troopers said, the McLaren struck something on the interstate, launched over the guardrail, and crashed onto South Van Dorn Street below.

The vehicle caught fire, and both occupants were ejected.

The driver, identified as George W. Shuey IV, 36, of Burke, suffered serious injuries and was not wearing a seat belt, according to VSP. Shuey has been charged with reckless driving, with more charges pending consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

His passenger, Eren Demir, 23, also suffered serious injuries. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt. Both were transported to hospitals by Fairfax County Fire and EMS.

The inferno drew a massive emergency response, and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.