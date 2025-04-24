Garbage Truck Fire Shuts Down Route 267 Lanes In Fairfax County (Developing)

Fire crews rushed to the scene shortly after the blaze broke out on the right shoulder, causing chaos for some drivers in the area.

The fire was brought under control quickly, but not before shutting down all eastbound lanes and sparking serious delays.

HazMat teams and fire investigators were called in to assess the runoff and environmental impact of the incident. The truck was fully involved when crews arrived.

There were no injuries reported.

Drivers were told to avoid the area and seek alternate routes during the shutdown.

