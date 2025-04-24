Mostly Cloudy 77°

Garbage Truck Fire Shuts Down Route 267 Lanes In Fairfax County (Developing)

A garbage truck went up in flames on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Route 267 ahead of the evening commute, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue confirmed.

The scene of the Route 7 truck fire.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue
Fire crews rushed to the scene shortly after the blaze broke out on the right shoulder, causing chaos for some drivers in the area. 

The fire was brought under control quickly, but not before shutting down all eastbound lanes and sparking serious delays.

HazMat teams and fire investigators were called in to assess the runoff and environmental impact of the incident. The truck was fully involved when crews arrived.

There were no injuries reported.

Drivers were told to avoid the area and seek alternate routes during the shutdown.

