Gang-Linked Teen Shot By Trooper After Fleeing Cops In Fairfax County: State Police

The incident happened at 12:43 a.m. Tuesday, April 29, after a vehicle fled a Fairfax City Police Department traffic stop near Burke Station Road and Main Street, according to the Virginia State Police.

A trooper responded to the address connected to the suspect vehicle's registration. Two Fairfax County K-9 units joined him, according to a release from the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Fairfax Field Office.

At the home, they saw a juvenile male near the suspect vehicle and gave commands to stop, state police said. The juvenile instead took off on foot, police said.

The trooper tackled the suspect, and during the struggle, one shot was fired. The teen was taken to Fairfax Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. No officers were hurt.

The teen is in custody for outstanding warrants, and police say more charges are coming. He is under investigation for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The suspect is a known gang associate, police said. The shooting remains under investigation.

