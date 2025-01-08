Fugitive Who Escaped From Police Through I-495 Drainage Pipe Facing Fresh Charges: VSP

The chaos began around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6 along the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Eisenhower Avenue when troopers were investigating a pair o crashes.

A third crash happened behind them, and one of the drivers involved—later identified as the 38-year-old Caneza—sped off from the scene after briefly stopping, state police said.

Caneza made it less than a mile before getting into another crash, troopers said. He then ditched his car and fled on foot, crossing both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-495 before disappearing into a wooded area.

Caneza allegedly crawled through a drainage pipe underneath the interstate, evading officers for nearly three hours.

Troopers spotted him in a narrower section of pipe but were unable to follow as it tightened to an 18-inch diameter, and despite commands in both English and Spanish, Caneza refused to stop, police said.

Fairfax County Police deployed a drone into the pipe but encountered signal issues.

Eventually, officers discovered an exit about three blocks from where Caneza had entered and a local resident reported seeing someone emerge from a manhole roughly 30 minutes earlier.

He remains at large as of Wednesday, Jan. 8.

State Police are now seeking Caneza on warrants for:

Felony hit-and-run;

Felony eluding;

Misdemeanor eluding;

Driving without an operator’s license;

Providing false identification to law enforcement;

No state vehicle inspection;

Improper vehicle registration;

Expired state vehicle registration;

Driving with an open container.

The investigation remains active.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.ce

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.