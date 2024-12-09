Fugitive Wanted In Maryland Arrested After Stolen Car Pursuit Through Fairfax County: VSP

Around 3 a.m. on Dec. 8, Virginia State Police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Route 1 and Quander Road, officials said. Instead of pulling over, the driver sped off, veering into oncoming southbound traffic on Route 1.

The vehicle struck a raised concrete median while trying to re-enter the northbound lanes, prompting all three occupants to flee on foot.

With assistance from a Fairfax County K-9 unit, helicopter support, and Alexandria police officers, troopers were able to apprehend the driver near the crash site. The two other suspects remain at large.

The driver, whose name has not been released is facing multiple charges, including auto theft, eluding police, wearing a mask, and driving without a license. Authorities revealed that the suspect is also wanted in Maryland for a separate auto theft.

Anyone with information about the incident or the remaining suspects is urged to contact Virginia State Police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.