Fire Erupts In Fairfax County Neighborhood As Home Explodes In Flames (Photos)

Crews were dispatched around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 8 to the 12200 block of Folkstone Drive in Herndon, where they arrived to find fire showing from all levels of the home, according to Fairfax County Fire/Rescue.

Photos from the scene show walls engulfed in flames and thick black smoke as firefighters stretched multiple hose lines and raised ladders to fight back the blaze.

The department confirmed the incident was upgraded to a two-alarm fire, requiring additional manpower and equipment.

Despite the massive flames, there were no reported injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

