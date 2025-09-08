Fair 71°

Fire Erupts In Fairfax County Neighborhood As Home Explodes In Flames (Photos)

Flames tore through a Fairfax County home Monday afternoon, sending heavy smoke billowing into the air as dozens of firefighters fought to contain the blaze, officials said.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue
 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue
Crews were dispatched around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 8 to the 12200 block of Folkstone Drive in Herndon, where they arrived to find fire showing from all levels of the home, according to Fairfax County Fire/Rescue.

Photos from the scene show walls engulfed in flames and thick black smoke as firefighters stretched multiple hose lines and raised ladders to fight back the blaze.

The department confirmed the incident was upgraded to a two-alarm fire, requiring additional manpower and equipment.

Despite the massive flames, there were no reported injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

