Feds Probe Fairfax Schools Over Abortion Allegations: ‘Shocks The Conscience’

The move comes after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called for a probe into the allegations.

According to the Department’s Student Privacy Policy Office, the incidents happened during the 2021-22 school year.

Investigators say one 17-year-old student was scheduled for an abortion appointment, had her clinic fees paid, and was sworn to secrecy without telling her parents.

A second student was allegedly told she “had no other choice” but to have an abortion, though she did not go through with the procedure.

Under the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA), schools must notify parents of invasive physical examinations and allow them to opt their children out.

“It shocks the conscience to learn that school personnel in Fairfax have allegedly exploited their positions of trust to push abortion services on students without parental knowledge or consent,” US Department of Education's Acting General Counsel Candice Jackson said.

“Children do not belong to the government—decisions touching deeply held values should be made within loving families. It is both morally unconscionable and patently illegal for school officials to keep parents in the dark about such intimate, life-altering procedures pertaining to their children.”

Youngkin previously ordered a criminal investigation into the claims that school officials arranged and paid for abortions for students without informing their parents.

In a statement released earlier this year, Youngkin said he has directed the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation to open an investigation following reports claiming school staff members allegedly arranged for students to obtain abortions.

“I am deeply concerned with the allegations that Fairfax County Public Schools officials arranged for minors to get abortions without parental consent and may have misused public funds to pay for them,” Youngkin said.

“I am directing the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation to open a full criminal investigation into the matter immediately.”

Fairfax has been ordered to respond by Oct. 17 with documents detailing policies from 2021 through 2026, including parental notification procedures, staff training materials, and any records tied to abortion-related referrals or services.

"The Trump Administration will not stand by idly as these abuses unfold in our schools," Jackson added. "We will take swift and decisive action to put an end to this and restore parental authority, which stems from their ultimate responsibility for their children’s wellbeing.”

A spokesperson for district previously said that "at no time would this situation as described in these 2021 allegations be acceptable in Fairfax County Public Schools."

"We are prepared to fully cooperate in the state police investigation into these 2021 allegations," the spokesperson added. "As this is an ongoing personnel matter, we are unable to comment further at this time."

"We remain focused on preparations for the start of the school year - with an ongoing commitment to academic excellence and opportunity for each and every student in a safe and welcoming environment.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.