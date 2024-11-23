Fast Food Restaurant Catches Fire In Fairfax County, Officials Say

Firefighters were called to Popeye's the 7800 block of Richmond Highway in the Gum Springs area on Saturday afternoon, where they were met by smoke billowing from the roof and sprang into action.

The fire was quickly brought under control, officials say, preventing a recipe for disaster.

No injuries to customers or firefighters were reported, and the kitchen calamity was contained without further damage.

Fire investigators are still on the scene, cooking up answers to determine the cause of the blaze.

