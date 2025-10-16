Fake Jobs, Real Fraud: ICE Cracks Down On Northern Virginia Student Visa Employers

According to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the site visits targeted IT services companies in the region that hire students with F-1 visas through the OPT program, which allows foreign students to work in the US for limited periods after graduation.

Investigators discovered signs of staged or nonfunctional worksites, along with supervisors unfamiliar with employment laws, ICE said.

In one case, agents found that a company listed as employing “dozens of foreign students” was actually operating out of a suburban home in Northern Virginia, according to the agency.

“ICE remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the integrity of the Student and Exchange Visitor Program and ensuring that foreign students, educational institutions, and employers participating in the program adhere to US laws and regulations,” acting ICE Director Todd M. Lyons said.

“Individuals who seek to exploit the immigration system have no place within this program," he continued.

"ICE will take decisive action to hold bad actors accountable and will intensify investigations to mitigate fraud and address security risks associated with the Optional Practical Training programs."

The site visits are part of Homeland Security Investigations’ push to ensure compliance with federal laws governing foreign student employment, officials said.

The OPT program, created to give international students work experience in their field, has long faced scrutiny from Congress, watchdog groups, and national security officials over potential fraud and displacement of American workers.

ICE officials said the investigations are ongoing and that further enforcement actions are possible as the agency evaluates the findings.

