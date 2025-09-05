Fairfax Student Dies In Fatal Overdose, Superintendent Urges Parents To Talk To Kids

Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid said she shared the tragic news at the request of the student’s family, who hope that speaking out will prevent other families from experiencing the same heartbreak.

“So often, families are caught unaware,” Reid said in a letter to parents. “So many families think it does not affect them, until it does. Please be vigilant.”

The overdose happened outside of school, officials said.

Reid urged parents and caregivers to talk openly with their children about substance use, warning that misuse continues to affect young people across Fairfax County, the Commonwealth, and the nation.

“It is important that we treat substance use disorders and overdoses with compassion, grace, and understanding,” Reid said. “As a community, we all play a role in reducing the stigma associated with substance use disorders, while also focusing on substance misuse prevention.”

She encouraged parents to use resources from the National Institute on Drug Abuse to guide conversations at home about peer pressure, health impacts, and addiction recovery.

FCPS officials said schools will continue prevention education and offer support services to families who need help.

“I invite you to join me in holding the family and all the West Springfield community in our prayers now and in the coming days as they work through this difficult time,” Reid said.

